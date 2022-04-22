Cross Staff Investments Inc Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $64.64. 17,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.