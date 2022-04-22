Cross Staff Investments Inc Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.30. 4,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,793. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.20.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

