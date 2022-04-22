Cross Staff Investments Inc Takes Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 59,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $109.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,534. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.31.

Eastman Chemical Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.