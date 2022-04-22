Crown (CRW) Price Tops $0.0297 on Exchanges

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $876,939.59 and $1,354.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,635.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.42 or 0.00805878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00201688 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00023407 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,491,969 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.