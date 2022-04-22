Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.37

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 10439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 16.26 and a quick ratio of 15.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $33,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,376 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 90,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth about $10,525,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,836 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $175,642,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares in the last quarter.

About Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

