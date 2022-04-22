Crypto Sports Price Down 30.6% This Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $381,253.35 and $2,298.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 87% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

