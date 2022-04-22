CryptoFlow Market Capitalization Achieves $409,006.90 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $409,006.90 and $9,129.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.81 or 0.07325508 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,428.39 or 1.00059843 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00035629 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.