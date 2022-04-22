Cryptonite (XCN) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Cryptonite (XCN) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Cryptonite has a total market cap of $279,249.01 and $223.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptonite has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cryptonite Profile

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

