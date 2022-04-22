CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $30.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.20 million and the lowest is $30.43 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year sales of $149.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $150.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $197.38 million, with estimates ranging from $194.00 million to $202.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

CS Disco stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.30. 171,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,550. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,773.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,684 shares of company stock worth $1,769,633 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,850,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,823,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

