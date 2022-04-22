CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

CSI Compressco has a dividend payout ratio of -7.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $201.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.19 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSI Compressco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of CSI Compressco worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

