CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. CSX has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get CSX alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CSX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 35,934 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 144,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 30,342 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 68,011 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.