Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $8.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $10.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

CFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

NYSE CFR traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.38. 2,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,288. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.19 and a 200 day moving average of $134.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,907,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $21,407,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 153,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,405,000 after acquiring an additional 102,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

