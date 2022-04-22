Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMLS. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.53). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

