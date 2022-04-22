Curecoin Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (CURE)

Curecoin (CURE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $1,400.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,545,095 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

