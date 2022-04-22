CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CURI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 897.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 405,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 523.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 192,065 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.37. 322,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,416. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $125.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.68. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. Analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

