CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Stock Price Up 2.6%

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 59,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 119,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

About CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK)

CurrencyWorks Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. Its services include business development and technical; blockchain and technology program management comprises product vision and road-mapping, program development and project management, and product development and testing; customer development, such as customer discovery and scoping and product commercialization and support; business launch; and post-business launch support services.

