Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Citigroup

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.28.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,400. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $43,281.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,890. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.