Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

CUBI traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 35,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,892. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.54. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

