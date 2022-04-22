CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,053 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $155,922,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $4.90 on Friday, hitting $101.74. 271,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,457,836. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.45. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

