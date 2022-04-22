Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.70

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 31229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Several brokerages have commented on CYXT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.71 million. Cyxtera Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 249,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

