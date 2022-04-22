DA Davidson Trims ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Target Price to $94.00

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

