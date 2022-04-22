Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. 8,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,536,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DADA shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

