Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Price Target Increased to €60.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($62.37) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DANOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised Danone from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Danone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danone from €54.00 ($58.06) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danone from €49.00 ($52.69) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Danone from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.60.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

