Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DNKEY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 100.00 to 95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 30.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.0996 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

