DAOstack 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,156.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $969,837.81 and $1,156.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,521.79 or 1.00124580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00058261 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00026055 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001863 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000678 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

