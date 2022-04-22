Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.35% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Shares of DQ stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,232. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 423,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 128,341 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

