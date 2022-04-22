Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

