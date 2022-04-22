Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55 billion-$9.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $138.03 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Several analysts have commented on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.05.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,037,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,701,000 after acquiring an additional 62,363 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 543,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after acquiring an additional 90,633 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.