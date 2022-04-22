Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAR. Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,188,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,539,000 after acquiring an additional 227,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,346,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,190,000 after buying an additional 54,726 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after buying an additional 3,822,875 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,368 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

