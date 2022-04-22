Dash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $201.74 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $201.74 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $103.59 or 0.00256265 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012233 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004629 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000769 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00021993 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.69 or 0.00664713 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,686,342 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

