DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Stock Price Down 2.3%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.27. Approximately 2,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 41,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of DATA Communications Management in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

The stock has a market cap of C$55.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

