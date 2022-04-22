Datamine (DAM) One Day Volume Tops $2,398.00

Datamine (DAM) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, Datamine has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $234,989.40 and approximately $2,398.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00271829 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004921 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000721 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $750.62 or 0.01865854 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,204,714 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

