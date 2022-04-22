Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “

Shares of OTCMKTS DTTLY opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. Datatec has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes security, networking, collaboration, networking and data centre, and cloud products, as well as global deployment and services.

