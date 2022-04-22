David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,910 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.08. The stock had a trading volume of 63,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,407. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.06 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

