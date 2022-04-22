David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Buys 52 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,585,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Adobe by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,377,882,000 after purchasing an additional 349,132 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

Adobe stock traded down $6.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $410.70. The company had a trading volume of 96,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,890. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $9,427,055. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

