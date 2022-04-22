David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.09. 432,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,309,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.68 and a 200-day moving average of $132.89. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $318.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,715,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.