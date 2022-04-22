David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,000. Marvell Technology accounts for 2.2% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,562,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 18,068.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 564,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,387,000 after acquiring an additional 561,380 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 347,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,252,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $58.79. 437,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,301,686. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $2,172,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,611 shares of company stock worth $15,290,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

