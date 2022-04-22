Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $162,832,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after purchasing an additional 891,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 516,901 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,082,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,223,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

