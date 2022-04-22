DecentBet (DBET) Market Capitalization Reaches $339,625.13

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. DecentBet has a total market cap of $339,625.13 and $165.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

