DECOIN Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (DTEP)

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. DECOIN has a total market cap of $7.91 million and $48,580.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DECOIN alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003824 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000658 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 70% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000916 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,855,851 coins and its circulating supply is 56,692,709 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.