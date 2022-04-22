DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $511,219.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $511,219.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.81 or 0.07325508 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,428.39 or 1.00059843 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00035629 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,497,831 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

