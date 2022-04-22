DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $712,450.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.79 or 0.07473198 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00037763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,575.68 or 0.99857538 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,497,831 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

