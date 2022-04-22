DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $965 million-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-0.52 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,065. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,445,000 after buying an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,043,000 after buying an additional 74,810 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,889,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

