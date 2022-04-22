Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $98.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Ball from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL opened at $88.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.35. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 183,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after acquiring an additional 121,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in shares of Ball by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 8,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.