Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $63.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Western Digital from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.71.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.17. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

