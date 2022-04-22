Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Target Price to CHF 58

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 70 to CHF 58 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCMLY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Holcim from CHF 58 to CHF 54 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Holcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 65 to CHF 58 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holcim from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.83.

Holcim stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

