dHedge DAO (DHT) Market Cap Tops $9.76 Million

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $9.76 million and $73,965.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,978,407 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

