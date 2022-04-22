DHT (NYSE:DHT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -75.50 and a beta of -0.38. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DHT will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,522,000 after buying an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 997,874 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in DHT by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,744,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 178,528 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in DHT by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DHT by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,899,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 326,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

