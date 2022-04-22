Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of DFFN stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $42.75.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.
