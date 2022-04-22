Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.43

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.43 and traded as high as C$8.73. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$8.68, with a volume of 222,408 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of C$787.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.21.

About Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

